Man Held In Hawala-hundi Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad arrested a dealer involved in hawala-hundi and illegal Currency exchange.

According to the official sources here on Wednesday, the FIA anti-money laundering circle, Faisalabad took action and arrested Khurram Shahzad.

The accused was arrested after his pre-arrest bail was canceled by the Lahore High Court.

The accused was booked by the composite circles Sargodha and Faisalabad.

According to the initial investigation, the accused made illegal transactions worth more than Rs 70 million from his accounts. All records related to mobile phones and hawala hundi have also been recovered from the accused.

