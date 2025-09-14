Open Menu

Man Held In Major Corporate Data Theft Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Man held in major corporate data theft case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect involved in stealing confidential data from a private company in a raid conducted in coordination with the Mazang police.

According to the NCCIA spokesperson, the case was registered on the complaint of Nabeel Zahoor, Chief Operating Officer of Healthrix, after sensitive company data was allegedly intercepted, copied and deleted unlawfully.

The arrested individual, identified as Kamran Faiz, son of Riyasat Ali Dogar from Kasur. The spokesperson said the suspect illegally accessed the company’s internal data systems and manipulated key digital information.

During the raid, officials recovered a mobile phone and two laptops, which are now under forensic examination, added spokesperson.

An FIR (No. 236/25) has been registered at NCCIA Police Station, Lahore, under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 (Amended 2025), including Sections 3, 4, 5, 13, 16, and 19. Additional charges under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 419 and 420 have also been filed, relating to impersonation and fraud.

The court has granted a three-day physical remand of the accused, said spokesperson added that further investigations are ongoing.

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

11 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

41 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

1 hour ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

1 hour ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

1 hour ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

5 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

5 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan