Man held in major corporate data theft case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect involved in stealing confidential data from a private company in a raid conducted in coordination with the Mazang police.

According to the NCCIA spokesperson, the case was registered on the complaint of Nabeel Zahoor, Chief Operating Officer of Healthrix, after sensitive company data was allegedly intercepted, copied and deleted unlawfully.

The arrested individual, identified as Kamran Faiz, son of Riyasat Ali Dogar from Kasur. The spokesperson said the suspect illegally accessed the company’s internal data systems and manipulated key digital information.

During the raid, officials recovered a mobile phone and two laptops, which are now under forensic examination, added spokesperson.

An FIR (No. 236/25) has been registered at NCCIA Police Station, Lahore, under various sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 (Amended 2025), including Sections 3, 4, 5, 13, 16, and 19. Additional charges under the Pakistan Penal Code Sections 419 and 420 have also been filed, relating to impersonation and fraud.

The court has granted a three-day physical remand of the accused, said spokesperson added that further investigations are ongoing.