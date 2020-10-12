UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held In Murder Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Man held in murder case

Levis Force on Monday apprehended a man from Quetta in a Noshki murder case, Levis official said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Levis Force on Monday apprehended a man from Quetta in a Noshki murder case, Levis official said.

He said that accused namely Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Noshki allegedly killed one Ameer Hamza, resident of the same area in Mil Noshai area two days back and fled.

On the tip off, Levis force raided a house in Sona Khan area of Quetta and arrested the accused along with the pistol.

The accused was being interrogated.

Related Topics

Murder Quetta Man Same From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of ..

31 minutes ago

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Boa ..

2 minutes ago

MPO assisting CDA formations to rehabilitate Islam ..

2 minutes ago

PDWP approves 39 schemes costing Rs16471.989 mln

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting to discuss energy is ..

2 minutes ago

DS Railways conducts inspection of railways infras ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.