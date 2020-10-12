Man held in murder case

Levis Force on Monday apprehended a man from Quetta in a Noshki murder case, Levis official said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Levis Force on Monday apprehended a man from Quetta in a Noshki murder case, Levis official said.

He said that accused namely Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Noshki allegedly killed one Ameer Hamza, resident of the same area in Mil Noshai area two days back and fled.

On the tip off, Levis force raided a house in Sona Khan area of Quetta and arrested the accused along with the pistol.

The accused was being interrogated.