Man held in Peshawar for displaying weapons on social media platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Peshawar police on Friday apprehended a man for exhibiting firearms in his videos on the popular social media platform TikTok.

According to police, the arrest was made after the accused, identified as Shakil, was observed producing videos featuring weapons in various local areas of Peshawar, a private news channel reported.

A case against the individual has been registered at the Shahpur police station.