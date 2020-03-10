Man held involved in abusing mentally retarded boy in Rawalpindi

The police held a man involved in allegedly abusing a mentally retarded boy in the jurisdiction of police station R. A Bazzar, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The police held a man involved in allegedly abusing a mentally retarded boy in the jurisdiction of police station R. A Bazzar, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali directed SHO R.A Bazzar Asif Sajjad to trace the culprit involved in abusing the mentally retorted boy.

R. A Bazzar Police, using scientific techniques remained successful in arresting the accused after hectic efforts.

The police have registered a case against and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, appreciated the performance of R.A Bazzar police adding that those people who were involved in abusing the minors were morally guilty before the law and the society, adding they would be punished according to the law and police must unveil true horrible faces of such predators in front of the society.

The CPO stressed the need for implementing proactive safety and precautionary measures to ensure decreasing the probability of such horrible crime.