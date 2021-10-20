Man held on charge of killing woman

Khanewal police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved a month old blind murder case and arrested the main accused allegedly involved in the killing of woman

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Khanewal police on Wednesday claimed to have resolved a month old blind murder case and arrested the main accused allegedly involved in the killing of woman.

Police said that body of an unidentified woman was recovered from fields in Chak 126/15L, Mianchannu, around a month ago.

She was later identified as 35 years old Nasira of Ikanwala Bangla.

Police sources said that accused Gulzar of Chak 126/15L, has been arrested.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest and added that the accused has confessed to his involvement in the murder.