Man Held, Over 10kg Drugs Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered over 10 kilogram hashish from his possession here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson for police, City police Dunyapur, on a tip-off, raided and arrested a notorious drug peddler, Mujahid Taili, and recovered 10.
69kg hashish and Rs1900 from his possession.
DPO Kamran Mumtaz appreciated SHO Dunyapur Muhammad Raees Anwar and his team.
He said that the district police would continue a crackdown against drugs and added that there was no place for drug peddlers across the district.
