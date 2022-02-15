Man held over allegations of seven murders

The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the targeted killing of seven persons in two separate incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in the targeted killing of seven persons in two separate incidents.

According to Inqilab Police station, the action was taken on a secret information about presence of suspect at his house situated at Surazai Payan.

SHO Irfan Khan constituted a team and raided the house and arrested the accused identified as Riaz s/f Naseerullah.

It was worth mentioning here that the accused wanted by police in seven murder cases that were occurred in 2018 including killing of a man after exchange of harsh words on May 3 and had killed six brick kiln labourers on August 23, 2018 at Mera Surazai.