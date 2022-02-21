UrduPoint.com

Man Held Over Charge Of Killing His Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Man held over charge of killing his wife

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Kharotabad police on Monday arrested the killer of a woman whose dead body was found in Sabzal Road some two days back.

The police had recovered a body of woman from inside a gunny bag, dumped into a local graveyard on Saturday. Later, the body was identified as Bibi Kamla.

"After the probe initiated into the mysterious killing, it was reveled that the deceased's husband Orangzeb, in connivance with his friend, killed his wife and dumped the dead body into the local graveyard," Investigation Officer of Kharotabad Police Station said.

The accomplice of the accused has also been apprehended. The accused has confessed to his crime while further probe is underway.

