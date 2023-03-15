UrduPoint.com

Man Held Over Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The police have arrested a man for uploading videos on social platform while holding weapons in his hand during a raid conducted here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, accused Furqan Ramzan s/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Muhallah Nasirabad Mumtazabad, uploaded different videos on social media while holding weapons in hand and violated the government orders regarding ban on displaying weapon.

The police team arrested the accused during a raid in the area.

The police have also recovered weapons from his possession and registered a case against him.

More Stories From Pakistan

