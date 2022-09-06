UrduPoint.com

Man Held Over Fake Birth Certificate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Man held over fake birth certificate

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a man for having a fake birth certificate in kotmomin on Tuesday.

According to ACE sources, Regional Director Anti Corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that an alleged accused, Muhammad Shehbaz of Rahen Wal, had a fake birth certificate of his son, Shahid Imran, with the help of Union Council Secratry Fakher Mehmood to get bail of his son in a case.

Asma Ejaz Cheema deputed Circle Officer Investigations Asmatullah Bandyal to investigatethe matter and Muhammad Shehbaz was found guilty in an inquiry report. To which, the ACE arrestedthe accused and sent him behind bars.

Related Topics

Corruption Man Circle

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

25 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

1 hour ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

1 hour ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.