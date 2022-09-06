Man held over fake birth certificate

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a man for having a fake birth certificate in kotmomin on Tuesday.

According to ACE sources, Regional Director Anti Corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that an alleged accused, Muhammad Shehbaz of Rahen Wal, had a fake birth certificate of his son, Shahid Imran, with the help of Union Council Secratry Fakher Mehmood to get bail of his son in a case.

Asma Ejaz Cheema deputed Circle Officer Investigations Asmatullah Bandyal to investigatethe matter and Muhammad Shehbaz was found guilty in an inquiry report. To which, the ACE arrestedthe accused and sent him behind bars.