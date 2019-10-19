Man held over fake call in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

The police arrested a man on the charge of fake dacoity call

Police said on Saturday that Ashfaq, resident of Mohallah Wali Pura called Rescue-15 and informed that he was looted by some dacoits at gun point.

Working on the call, a team of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station reached the spot and investigated the incident.

During interrogation, it came into light that Ashfaq had called police only to harass his opponents.

The police arrested the accused and locked him behind the bars.