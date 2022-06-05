Man held over fake dacoity call

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a man on the charge of fake dacoity call.

Police said on Sunday that Tariq, resident of Laksiyan informed police through 15 emergency call that some bandits were looting valuables and cash from him at gunpoint.

On the call, Laksiyan police reached the spot and investigated the incident.

During interrogation, the police team came to know that the dacoity call was fake as Tariq wanted to tease his rival.

However, the police have arrested the accused and locked him behindbars for further investigation.