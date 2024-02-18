Man held over fake dacoity call

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) City Jalalpur police have arrested a man for making a fake dacoity call on police emergency helpline 15 here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Sajid resident of the city area made an emergency call to the police in which he alleged that five unidentified armed outlaws had looted cash, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle from him at gunpoint.

The police team reached the spot and started the investigation into the incident.

During the initial interrogation, it was proved that he had some business-related issues with his partners and made a fake call to blackmail them.

The police registered a case against the accused, police sources added.