Man Held Over Fraud

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday arrested a man involved in making fake birth certificate.

According to a spokesperson here,ACE came to know through reliable sources that Umar Zamaan with the connivance of Union council Secretary Muhammad Aslam registered fake date of birth and purchased two acres of land on bogus documents.

Upon receiving the information,Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema ordered inquiry.The team led by Circle Officer Investigation Zeeshan Haider raided and nabbed Umar Zamaan, who was also wanted by the department, and UC secretary.

Further investigation was under way.

