Man Held Over Hoax Call
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a person over hoax call of dacoity on the police helpline here on Saturday.
According to spokesperson for police, an outlaw named Ismatullah informed police on helpline (Pukar 15), claiming that four unknown outlaws snatched mobile phone, motorcycle and cash from him.
The police team responded promptly and reached the spot but there was no robbery incident. There was business related issue among them.
The police spokesperson further stated that Ismatullah fabricated the entire incident, wasting valuable police time and resources.
District Police Officer (DPO), Kamran Mumtaz, warned strict action against those who wasted precious time and resources of police.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teachers real architects of society: CM3 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested3 minutes ago
-
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major methamphetamine (Ice) smuggling attempt at chakri motorway toll plaza22 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life in Mardan22 minutes ago
-
WSSC promises better municipal services to people of DIKhan23 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi warns CM KP not to disrupt law and order situation ahead of SCO summit32 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziri ..33 minutes ago
-
Two children die as wall collapses in Mansehra53 minutes ago
-
PM pays tributes to security forces for killing six Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan2 hours ago
-
CEO Health leads anti-dengue campaigns2 hours ago
-
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan2 hours ago