Man held over hoax call

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a person over hoax call of dacoity on the police helpline here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for police, an outlaw named Ismatullah informed police on helpline (Pukar 15), claiming that four unknown outlaws snatched mobile phone, motorcycle and cash from him.

The police team responded promptly and reached the spot but there was no robbery incident. There was business related issue among them.

The police spokesperson further stated that Ismatullah fabricated the entire incident, wasting valuable police time and resources.

District Police Officer (DPO), Kamran Mumtaz, warned strict action against those who wasted precious time and resources of police.