Open Menu

Man Held Over Hoax Call

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Man held over hoax call

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested a person over hoax call of dacoity on the police helpline here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for police, an outlaw named Ismatullah informed police on helpline (Pukar 15), claiming that four unknown outlaws snatched mobile phone, motorcycle and cash from him.

The police team responded promptly and reached the spot but there was no robbery incident. There was business related issue among them.

The police spokesperson further stated that Ismatullah fabricated the entire incident, wasting valuable police time and resources.

District Police Officer (DPO), Kamran Mumtaz, warned strict action against those who wasted precious time and resources of police.

Related Topics

Police Business Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms ..

Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media

11 minutes ago
 Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers marty ..

Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to ..

Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024

6 hours ago
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak- ..

DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

15 hours ago
 Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oc ..

Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room

15 hours ago
 Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed

15 hours ago
 Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos

15 hours ago
 UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West ..

UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan