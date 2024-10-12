Open Menu

Man Held Over Hoax Call

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Police arrested a man over a hoax call of mobile phone snatching on the police helpline here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for police, Saqib Ali called the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, claiming that an outlaw had snatched his mobile phone and fled.

Upon receiving the call, police promptly arrived at the scene to investigate.

However, during the inquiry, it became clear that the incident had not occurred as reported. An investigation revealed that Saqib Ali had made the call as part of a bet with friends, attempting to prove that he could call the police to the scene with just one call. The police spokesperson stated that Saqib Ali has been arrested for making a false call and misusing the emergency services. District Police Officer (DPO) said that misusing Pukar 15 was a waste of government resources and punishable offense.

