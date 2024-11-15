Man held over hoax call

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Police arrested a person over a hoax call on the police helpline here on Friday.

According to spokesperson, an outlaw named Fahad Arain had informed on the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, that unknown armed suspects snatched a mobile phone and ID card at gunpoint from him and fled away.

Upon receiving the call, Jallah Arain police promptly responded but no one confirmed the incident during the inquiry.

A case was registered against the accused under the Telegraph Act over false information and arrested.

District Police Officer (DPO), Kamran Mumtaz, said that legal action would be taken against those who mislead and waste time on false information.