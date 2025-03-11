Man held over hoax call

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a man over a hoax call to the police helpline here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for police, Bilal Siraj called the emergency helpline, Pukar 15, claiming that unidentified suspects had snatched cash and a mobile phone from him at gunpoint.

Upon receiving the call, Dhanot police promptly responded but no such incident had occurred. The police asked about the incident from local people but no one confirmed it.

A case was registered against the accused for misusing the police emergency service.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that police helpline Pukar 15 was for the help of citizens in case of an emergency.