Man held over murder charges

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Saturday held a man for committing alleged murder, on a property dispute, a week ago.

According to the Sub-divisional Police Officer, Taxila circle, DSP Mian Afzaal, the main suspect Sana Ullah along with his other colleagues shot dead Safdar over the said dispute and fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the hunt to arrest the other flee accomplices was underway, said the police officer.