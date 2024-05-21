Man held over prank call:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a prank/fake call of dacoity on 15 police emergency service.

Police said that Muhammad Yar,resident of Sillanwali, made a phone call to the Sillanwali police that some outlaws had committed a dacoity in his street.

The police reached the spot and during investigation it came into light that the call of dacoity was fake.

The police arrested the accused and locked him behind the bars.