Open Menu

Man Held Over Prank Call:

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Man held over prank call:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a prank/fake call of dacoity on 15 police emergency service.

Police said that Muhammad Yar,resident of Sillanwali, made a phone call to the Sillanwali police that some outlaws had committed a dacoity in his street.

The police reached the spot and during investigation it came into light that the call of dacoity was fake.

The police arrested the accused and locked him behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Man Sillanwali

Recent Stories

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin N ..

Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi

17 minutes ago
 One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian hel ..

One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

3 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

13 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

13 hours ago
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

13 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

13 hours ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

13 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

13 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

13 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan