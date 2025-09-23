Man held over prank call

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a false emergency call about a dacoity incident to the 15 Police Emergency Service.

According to officials, the suspect, Samiullah, called the City Police and falsely reported that a dacoity had occurred in his street.

Upon receiving the call, police promptly reached the location.

However, during the investigation, it was revealed that the report was baseless and no such incident had taken place. The police arrested the accused and placed him in custody. Legal action has been initiated under relevant laws for misusing emergency services.