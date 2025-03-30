Man held over weapon display on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The police have arrested a man on the charge of weapon display on social media.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that a one Bilal Iqbal displayed his 30-bore pistol and made its video viral on social media.

After receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the law violator.

The Balochni police conducted a raid and nabbed the accused along with his illegal weapon. The accused was sent behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.