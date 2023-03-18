Man held pretending to be officer of law enforcement institution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man impersonating an official of law enforcement in the jurisdiction of New Town area, here on Saturday, informed the police spokesman.

According to details, the accused who pretended to be an officer of the law enforcement institution was identified as Hafeez Ullah.

Police have also recovered the uniform of institution and weapons from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation. SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished according to law.