UrduPoint.com

Man Held Pretending To Be Officer Of Law Enforcement Institution

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Man held pretending to be officer of law enforcement institution

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man impersonating an official of law enforcement in the jurisdiction of New Town area, here on Saturday, informed the police spokesman.

According to details, the accused who pretended to be an officer of the law enforcement institution was identified as Hafeez Ullah.

Police have also recovered the uniform of institution and weapons from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation. SP Rawal Town appreciated the performance of police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Police Man From

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

33 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

1 hour ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

2 hours ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.