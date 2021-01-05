Man Held Under Telegraph Act
Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The police lodged First Information Report (FIR) against a man under Telegraph Act and arrested him in the city.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a man identified as Muhammad Saad allegedly made a fake phone call to Police Helpline 15.
"Under Telegraph Act, Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have registered FIR against the accused," he said.
The police have been interrogating the suspect. Further probe was in process.