Man held under Telegraph Act

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The police lodged First Information Report (FIR) against a man under Telegraph Act and arrested him in the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a man identified as Muhammad Saad allegedly made a fake phone call to Police Helpline 15.

"Under Telegraph Act, Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have registered FIR against the accused," he said.

The police have been interrogating the suspect. Further probe was in process.