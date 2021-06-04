UrduPoint.com
Man Held With 100 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested a kite seller and recovered 100 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Bhalwal police team conducted a raid at Sadique colony and caught a kite seller Shahid Imran.

Police team confiscated 100 kites, string rolls etc and registered case against him under Kite-flying Act.

