Man Held With 100 Kites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested a kite seller and recovered 100 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession.
According to police spokesman, Bhalwal police team conducted a raid at Sadique colony and caught a kite seller Shahid Imran.
Police team confiscated 100 kites, string rolls etc and registered case against him under Kite-flying Act.