Man Held With 10,000 Kites In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:41 PM
Faisalabad police, in a crackdown against kite sellers, conducted a raid and arrested a kite dealer besides recovering 10,000 kites and chemical string from his possession
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad police, in a crackdown against kite sellers, conducted a raid and arrested a kite dealer besides recovering 10,000 kites and chemical string from his possession.
Police said on Monday, Jhang bazaar police arrested Tahir Maqsood and recovered 10, 000 kites and rolls of chemical string form him.
The police registered a case against the accused and sent him behind bars.