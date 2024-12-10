Man Held With 10.9kg Drugs
Published December 10, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested an accused involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions and seized drugs from his possession.
According to a police spokesperson here Tuesday, the accused was identified as Asad Khan s/o Alam Khan, resident of Chak No 225-RB Ahmad Nagar, Faisalabad.
He was arrested from Chak Darbar Baba Farid red handed with 10.9 kg narcotics. The accused is a notorious drug trafficker and was also involved in supplying drugs to colleges and universities. A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
