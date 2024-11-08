Open Menu

Man Held With 10kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Man held with 10kg hashish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Sadar Jalalpur police foiled a drug supply attempt and arrested a drug peddler with over 10 kilogram of hashish during a targeted raid here on Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Sadar Jalalpur police under the supervision of Station House Officer Muhammad Nazakat Iqbal, launched a special operation against drug peddlers.

During a targeted operation at Basti Durabpur, the police team arrested Muhammad Shakir s/o Muhammad Sabir.

The police also recovered over 10 kilogram hashish from his possession which he was going to be deliver to different areas. A case has been registered against the criminal and further investigations are underway, police said.

