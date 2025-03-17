Man Held With 10kg Hashish
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Layyah police arrested a drug pusher and recovered over 10 kilogram hashish from his possession on Monday.
According to police, a Fateh Pur police team, acting on a tip off, conducted an operation and arrested Ayaz Hussain alias Shada with 10.625 kilogram hashish. A case has been registered and further investigations are in progress.
