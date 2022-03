(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday arrested a kite-seller and recovered 1,100 kites, 150 twine rolls and other paraphernalia from him.

A police team conducted a raid at Chak No 39-NB and arrested Muhammad Imtiaz. A case has been registered against the accused.