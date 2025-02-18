Man held with 12 kg hashish

Multan police have arrested an accused, believed to be an important link to a big network of narcotics trafficking, in an operation and recovered twelve kilogram hashish from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Multan police have arrested an accused, believed to be an important link to a big network of narcotics trafficking, in an operation and recovered twelve kilogram hashish from his possession.

Shah Shams police arrested the drug trafficker, Qasim Kakar r/o district Harnai in an operation, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The accused was dealing with narcotics at a big level and his arrest is a significant achievement in checking drugs trafficking.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended ASP cantonment Kainaat Azhar, SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, and his team for the successful operation.