Man Held With 12 Kg Hashish
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Multan police have arrested an accused, believed to be an important link to a big network of narcotics trafficking, in an operation and recovered twelve kilogram hashish from his possession
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Multan police have arrested an accused, believed to be an important link to a big network of narcotics trafficking, in an operation and recovered twelve kilogram hashish from his possession.
Shah Shams police arrested the drug trafficker, Qasim Kakar r/o district Harnai in an operation, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The accused was dealing with narcotics at a big level and his arrest is a significant achievement in checking drugs trafficking.
CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended ASP cantonment Kainaat Azhar, SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, and his team for the successful operation.
Recent Stories
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem
UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..
Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4
Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar
UK court backs £3 bn loan for indebted Thames Water
German auto supplier Continental to cut 3,000 more jobs
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian cricketers finally wear jersey of pint name of ..
Grand cleanup operation launched
Zero-waste operation continues in Multan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating pills18 minutes ago
-
Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case29 minutes ago
-
Grand cleanup operation launched12 seconds ago
-
Zero-waste operation continues in Multan13 seconds ago
-
Subh-e-Nao school to educate working children: DC15 seconds ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures3 seconds ago
-
Man held with 12 kg hashish5 seconds ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM1 minute ago
-
World Bank’s executive directors visit Tarbela Dam1 minute ago
-
Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute1 hour ago
-
Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio1 hour ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad1 hour ago