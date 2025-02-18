Open Menu

Man Held With 12 Kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Multan police have arrested an accused, believed to be an important link to a big network of narcotics trafficking, in an operation and recovered twelve kilogram hashish from his possession

Shah Shams police arrested the drug trafficker, Qasim Kakar r/o district Harnai in an operation, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. The accused was dealing with narcotics at a big level and his arrest is a significant achievement in checking drugs trafficking.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended ASP cantonment Kainaat Azhar, SHO Shah Shams Faizan Qayyum, and his team for the successful operation.

