Man Held With 1,200-kg Hashish
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 1,200-kg hashish from his possession.
Police sources said on Monday that during ongoing drive against drug-sellers in the district, the Atta Shaheed police station team conducted a raid and arrested Ashiq Hussain along with the narcotics.
Police registered a case and started investigation.