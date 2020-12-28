UrduPoint.com
Man Held With 1,200-kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Man held with 1,200-kg hashish

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered 1,200-kg hashish from his possession.

Police sources said on Monday that during ongoing drive against drug-sellers in the district, the Atta Shaheed police station team conducted a raid and arrested Ashiq Hussain along with the narcotics.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

