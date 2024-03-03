Man held with 1200 kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The district police arrested a man and recovered 1200 kites during a crackdown on kite-flying activity, here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Muradpur Police Station Mian Abdul Razzak, along with a police team, arrested one Umar with kites of different sizes in the jurisdiction of Muradpur here. The police registered a case under the Kite Flying Act and sent the accused behind bars.