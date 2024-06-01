Man held with 12kg hashish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force Faisalabad teams arrested a drug peddler with 12 kgs of hashish.

According to ANF sources here Saturday, the accused, identified as Qasim, was arrested from Kalma Chowk, Chinot. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is ongoing.