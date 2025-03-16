Open Menu

Man Held With 13kg Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Man held with 13kg drugs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Sama Satta headed by Station House Officer, Ahmad Cheema raided a den and arrested a drug pusher identified as Falak Shair.

The police also recovered over 13 kilograms hashish from his possession. Sama Satta police have registered a case against the accused.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

56 seconds ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

31 minutes ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

46 minutes ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

3 hours ago
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

3 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

4 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan