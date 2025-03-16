Man Held With 13kg Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge cache of narcotics from his possession.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Sama Satta headed by Station House Officer, Ahmad Cheema raided a den and arrested a drug pusher identified as Falak Shair.
The police also recovered over 13 kilograms hashish from his possession. Sama Satta police have registered a case against the accused.
