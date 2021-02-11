Man held with 14 kg chars in Jaffarabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics departmrnt foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and arrested a drug peddler while seized 14 kg chars from his possession in Dera Allahyar area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotic' official Ilahi Bakhsh Mughairi, said that acting on a tip off, a team conducted raid at place and apprehended a drug smuggler along with 14 kg chars, saying that these narcotics were being smuggled to Sindh by arrested drug smuggler on a motorbike. ETO, Habibur-Rehman Jamali and Inspector Javed Baloch and other official were preset on the occasion. Apprehended smuggler was being interrogated, he said.

He said measures were being taken against drug sellers and smugglers with the aim to control such illegal business in the area so that youth would be saved from menace of narcotics which was being affected the health of youth in the area.