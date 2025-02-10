Man held with 1kg heroin

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Kanjah police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered over one kilogram heroin from his possession.

According to police, the operation was led by ASI Fayyaz, who along with his team, apprehended the accused, Sohail Bashir. A case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.

Citizens and civil society have lauded the police and called for stringent measures to curb drug-related crimes in the region.