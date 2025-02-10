Man Held With 1kg Heroin
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 03:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Kanjah police have arrested a drug pusher and recovered over one kilogram heroin from his possession.
According to police, the operation was led by ASI Fayyaz, who along with his team, apprehended the accused, Sohail Bashir. A case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.
Citizens and civil society have lauded the police and called for stringent measures to curb drug-related crimes in the region.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15-Day training workshop for authors begins at AIOU3 minutes ago
-
Man held with 1kg heroin3 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses remission of sentence for prisoners3 minutes ago
-
Police Crack Down on Crime in Kashmore and Ghotki3 minutes ago
-
Three-week long cleanliness campaign launched in Tank13 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with over one kilogram ICE23 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 107 kg drugs in 9 operations23 minutes ago
-
Police, CTD eliminate five terrorists in Karak operation33 minutes ago
-
Crisis Unit at MoFA activated as a vessel carrying 65 passengers capsizes in Libya33 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Dir Lower43 minutes ago
-
Emergency medical supplies dispatched to Kurram via helicopter: Advisor43 minutes ago
-
Ancient Sarai Culture declines43 minutes ago