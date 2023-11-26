Open Menu

Man Held With 2.24kg Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Man held with 2.24kg narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler on Sunday.

SHO Haji Pura police station Sub-Inspector Adil Mustafa said that he along with his team raided Hajipura and recovered 2.24 kg hashish from the possession of Zain Amjad.

The dera of the accused was also raided and 524 bottles of liquor were recovered. The accused confessed during the investigation that he supplied liquor to different areas of the city.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal said that the police crackdown on drug peddlers would continue

