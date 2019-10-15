UrduPoint.com
Man Held With 2kg Hashish In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:48 PM

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

Local police Tuesday arrested a man and recovered two kilogram of Hashish from his possession

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Local police Tuesday arrested a man and recovered two kilogram of Hashish from his possession.

Accused Sikandar Ali r/o Vehari, who used to supply the narcotics in different parts of the city, was arrested in an operation launched by Seetal Mari police on the orders of CPO Multan Zubair Dareshak, police said.

Case has been registered and investigations were in progress.

A crackdown has been launched against drug pushers on a wide scale in Multan to root out the menace from the society.

