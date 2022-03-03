Man held with 3000 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The police here on Thursday arrested a kite seller and recovered 3000 kites, string rolls and other paraphernalia from his possession.

On a tip off, a team of Urban Area police station conducted raid in Rehampura and caught a kite seller identified as Umar Rafique.The police seized 3,000 kites,10 string rolls and material used in kite flying.

A case was registered against the accused.