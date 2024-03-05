Man held with 35 kites

Shahpur Sadar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 35 kites and 12 chemical string rolls from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Shahpur Sadar police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 35 kites and 12 chemical string rolls from his possession.

The accused was identified as Iftikhar. A case has been registered against the accused under kite-flying act.