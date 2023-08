(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with a huge quantity of narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, the Qila Kalarwala police arrested Amir Sohail alias Amro with 3.5kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.