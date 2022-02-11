UrduPoint.com

Man Held With 400 Kites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Man held with 400 kites

The police on Friday arrested a kite-seller and recovered 400 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) ::The police on Friday arrested a kite-seller and recovered 400 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession.

According to a spokesman, the Phularwan police team conducted a raid at Salam Chowk and caught a kite-seller Muhammad Ishaq. The police registered a case under the kite-flying act.

>