Man held with 400 kites

The police on Friday arrested a kite-seller and recovered 400 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) ::The police on Friday arrested a kite-seller and recovered 400 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession.

According to a spokesman, the Phularwan police team conducted a raid at Salam Chowk and caught a kite-seller Muhammad Ishaq. The police registered a case under the kite-flying act.