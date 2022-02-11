Man Held With 400 Kites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:14 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) ::The police on Friday arrested a kite-seller and recovered 400 kites, string rolls and other material from his possession.
According to a spokesman, the Phularwan police team conducted a raid at Salam Chowk and caught a kite-seller Muhammad Ishaq. The police registered a case under the kite-flying act.