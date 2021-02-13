Man Held With 45 Kites In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:14 PM
Jharwariyan police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a person for selling kites and recovered 45 kites, 10 twine spools and other paraphernalia from his possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Jharwariyan police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a person for selling kites and recovered 45 kites, 10 twine spools and other paraphernalia from his possession.
The accused was identified as Muhammad Umer.
A case has been registered against the accused under kite-flying act.