Man held with 45 kites in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jharwariyan police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a person for selling kites and recovered 45 kites, 10 twine spools and other paraphernalia from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Jharwariyan police claimed on Saturday to have arrested a person for selling kites and recovered 45 kites, 10 twine spools and other paraphernalia from his possession.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Umer.

A case has been registered against the accused under kite-flying act.