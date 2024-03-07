Open Menu

Man Held With 50 Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Man held with 50 kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Bhagtanwala police Thursday arrested a man for selling kites and recovered 50 kites and three chemical-coated string rolls from him.

The accused was identified as Akraam. A case was registered against the accused under kite-flying act.

