Man held with 72 liquor bottles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Khurarianwala police arrested a man and recovered 72 bottles of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that ASI Shahid Rasheed, incharge police post Makkoana, on a tip-off, raided and arrested Waqas Ali with 72 bottles of liquor. An investigation is ongoing, he added.