Man Held With Drugs At Faisalabad Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Airport Security Force seized drugs from a Sharjah-bound passenger at Faisalabad International Airport here on Monday.

According to ASF sources, the drug smuggler, Tanveer Ahmad, had concealed 488 grams of ice heroin in his shoes and he was ready to travel for Sharjah through a flight.

An ASF team, during physical search, foiled the attempt to smuggle the contraband abroad.

The accused was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force.

