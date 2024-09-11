Open Menu

Man Held With Drugs, Pistol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Man held with drugs, pistol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested a drug-peddler and recovered a weapon from him.

A police spokesperson said, SHO Kotli Loharan police station, along with a police team, detained drug-peddler Husnain and recovered 5.400-gram hashish and a pistol from him. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.

