Man Held With Fake Currency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Police Sunday have arrested an accused with fake Currency notes, who was allegedly a member of an organized gang in the limits of Defence Police Station Karachi.

According to police, arrested was an operative of an organized gang involved in spreading counterfeit currency notes by deceiving the people in the city.

Police recovered 36 fake notes of 5000 making total amount of Rs. 180,000 from accused identified as Muhammad Usman son of Maqbool-ur-Rehman.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

